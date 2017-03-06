Around the Region (3/7/17)

MODESTO
What: Stanislaus County Detention Center dedication
When: Tuesday, 2 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Detention Center, 250 E. Hackett Road
Info: The Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Adam Christianson welcome the residents of Stanislaus County to attend the dedication of the new detention center. Tours of the facility will be provided. For more information, contact Patricia Hill Thomas at 209-525-6333.
What: Modesto Gospel Mission Tea & Fashion Show
When: Saturday, 1 p.m.
Where: SOS Club, 819 Sunset Ave.
Info: The Modesto Gospel Mission is partnering with local boutiques for its annual Tea & Fashion Show. The annual event benefits the Women’s New Life Program. The program offers physical, spiritual and emotional encouragement for men and women as they prepare for their return to living in society through programs designed to help them break the cycle of homelessness and despair. Ticket are $35 per person; two for $65 or $300 for a premium table, which is along the stage and catwalk. Tickets can be purchased at the mission office at 1400 Yosemite Blvd., by visiting www.EventBrite.com, or by calling Anastasia or Natalie at 209-225-2908 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
What: MJC Hispanic Education Conference
When: March 18, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: Modesto Junior College presents the 33rd Hispanic Education Conference, which will take place in the auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center on the east campus. Morning refreshments and lunch are provided to participants. A downloadable registration form is available at www.mjc.edu/HEC. For more information, contact the MJC Career Development and Transfer Center at 209-575-6698.
SALIDA
What: Friends of the Salida Library sale
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: Salida branch of the Stanislaus County Library, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: Friends of the Salida Library is accepting donations of books, magazines and movies. A barrel in which to drop off donations is in the library lobby. The sale dates are Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY
What: InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition
When: Sunday through March 19
Where: Columbia State Historic Park, 11255 Jackson St.
Info: The InFocus Show will open Sunday with a reception starting at 5 p.m. The show will hang in Angelo’s Hall in Columbia State Historic Park from noon to 5:30 p.m. Monday through March 18, and from noon to 3 p.m. March 19. For more information, contact the Tuolumne County Arts Alliance at 209-532-2787.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
25 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the University of California system had cut down its original 7,000-acre study area for a new UC campus to a 2,000-acre area in Merced. The proposed site would sit more than a mile northeast of Lake Yosemite. But no decision had formally been made to choose Merced; several other San Joaquin Valley sites were being considered. Other possible homes for the proposed UC campus were: the Academy site in Fresno County and Table Mountain in Madera County. The final decision on the new campus was expected to be made in 1993.
Comments