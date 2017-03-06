Sister talks about Destiny Borges' death at Yosemite

Flor Sanchez, the first of nine Patterson High teams to reach the final round in the Charles E. Thompson Entrepreneurial Challenge, shows her business plan for Zip Up Shoes to award judges on March 3, 2017, in Patterson, CA. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com
A man suspected of driving under the influence allegedly was involved in two hit-and-run accidents in east Modesto, Calif., on Friday, March 3, 2017. In the second accident, seen in this video, he tried fleeing the scene on foot but was caught by witnesses and held there until officers could arrive. The man was later identified as Jose Campos Jr., 34. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com)
Fire gutted a large custom home south of Los Banos on Friday morning, despite the efforts of firefighters, who battled the blaze on Sunset Avenue for several hours.
The two homeowners escaped without injuries, Merced County Fire Battalion Chief Baraka Carter said, who noted that the relatively remote location of the residence may have contributed to the $1.2 million total loss of the home.
The cause of the fire was not known Friday.
Video by Mike Bonillas/Brilliant Perspective
Watch as Fresno Chaffee Zoo's baby rhino spars with his "Boomer Ball.". He's not on exhibit yet, but the zoo just released this video of the calf having some fun in the sun. According to the zoo, there will be a naming contest soon.
Don't be fooled by the sunny, mild weather. A cool winter storm is expected this weekend - March 4, 2017 - into Monday bringing fairly low snow levels. Here's how the National Weathe Service predicts it will roll through.
A man was shot in downtown Modesto on Thursday, March 2, 2017. The victim, who was found in the 500 block of 12th Street, was taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries. (Garth Stapley/gstapley@modbee.com)
Stanislaus County Office of Education and Opportunity Stanislaus workforce training programs will coalesce at the blue tiled building long used by the Modesto Bee newspaper. Classes are expected the start in the fall. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)