Sister talks about Destiny Borges' death at Yosemite

Fire gutted a large custom home south of Los Banos on Friday morning, despite the efforts of firefighters, who battled the blaze on Sunset Avenue for several hours. The two homeowners escaped without injuries, Merced County Fire Battalion Chief Baraka Carter said, who noted that the relatively remote location of the residence may have contributed to the $1.2 million total loss of the home. The cause of the fire was not known Friday. Video by Mike Bonillas/Brilliant Perspective