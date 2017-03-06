Woman killed by falling tree in Yosemite was from Ceres, park reports

The young woman killed by a falling tree in Yosemite National Park on Sunday morning was 20-year-old Ceres resident Destiny Rose Texeira Borges, the park said in a news release Monday morning.
The accident occurred in Half Dome Village in Yosemite Valley amid heavy snow and high winds, the park reported.
She was in the park working for a company contracted by the park concessionaire. Borges’ Facebook page says she was an auditor with Retail Grocery Inventory Service.
“She was my sister,” Bethany Borges told The Bee in a text message. “She was so loved and so kind, she was like my mom (Summer Warthan), always taking care of everybody. We were there with work and when we were leaving, she went back to get something and the tree just fell on her.”
A Gofundme account has been set up in Borges’ name. The summary on the page says she was a “beautiful and bright young lady just starting to live a bright, dream-filled life. ... Her mother is a single mom and we are asking for help to fund her funeral Service this has been such a sudden death for the family and we are asking for help.”
Borges went to Sam Vaughn Elementary and Mae Hensley Junior High before attending and graduating from Ceres High School, said Jocelyn Marie Wilson, a close friend since age 7.
“Literally, to me, she had no flaws, said Wilson, adding that Borges and her sister, Bethany, were the first friends she made when she moved to the street where they lived. “She was the happiest girl ever, always there for everyone. ... She could make anyone feel loved and cared for. She was independant, proud and stronger than anyone i know.
Wilson said Monday morning that she’d been crying most of the time since she learned of her friend’s death. When she looks outside the home her mom owns, she said, she sees memories of Borges on every foot of the sidewalk: a cupcake frosting battle at a 16th birthday party, singing songs from “Hannah Montana” and briefly tricking a woman on the street into thinking the girls had written the song themselves, nights gathering at one home or the other to watch the “Twilight” movies.
Borges was among the first to visit after a car accident Wilson suffered. She was there in December to hold Wilson’s newborn son. She was loyal to her friends through thick and thin, Wilson said, and even if the two hadn’t talked for a while, they could pick right up as though they’d never left off.
“It’s still difficult to imagine that she, out of everyone in the world, all the bad people in the world, had this happen to her.”
Lilly Hailey, who Wilson said was Borges’ closest friend, told The Bee that people who met Borges instantly loved her. “She was so selfless, and always looking out for others’ feelings. I will never understand how I was so lucky to have a best friend like her, because she was and always will be the light to my day. ... I will cherish every moment I spent with her, because she would not want everyone to be sad because of her – she was just that type of person.”
Yosemite National Park spokesman Scott Gediman said rangers closed the village and had visitors leave the area after the accident.
In December and January, at least two people in California were killed by falling trees. In January, one woman who struck and killed by a tree while walking on a Northern California golf course. In December, a woman posing for photographs as part of a wedding party was killed and five others were injured by a falling eucalyptus tree in Southern California.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
