Former Stockton mayor arrested at San Francisco airport

Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva was arrested Sunday afternoon after arriving at San Francisco International Airport, according to Silva’s lawyer, Allen Sawyer.
Silva was transported to San Joaquin County jail in French Camp and is facing a number of felony charges, including embezzlement by a public official and money laundering, said Tim Daly, spokesman for the San Joaquin District Attorney’s Office.
Daly said Silva, 42, could be arraigned as early as Monday or Tuesday and the requested bail amount is $1 million. The DA’s Office would have further comments later on, Daly said.
Silva was arrested in August on charges related to a strip-poker game at his Amador County youth camp and then lost the mayor’s race by more than 50 percentage points to upstart Michael Tubbs. His arrest on Sunday, on the new charges, followed his return to the country from a vacation in Colombia.
The San Joaquin County DA’s Office on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Silva alleging misappropriation of public funds, grand theft, embezzlement and other charges.
All come with a white-collar crime enhancement imposed when a “pattern of related felony conduct” results in the theft of more than $100,000. The DA’s Office also executed search warrants Thursday at Silva’s home and at the Stockton Kids Club, where he was a former executive.
Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @Jess_Hice
