Charity provides more than wheelchairs: ‘You could just see the dignity pour into her’

Music is meant to get people moving. But few people have taken that as literally to heart as Lonny Davis.
The longtime Ceres resident has merged two of his great passions – mobility access and live music – into one with his charity Hope Haven West and its affiliated entertainment arm Uncle Lonny Presents. The Modesto-based nonprofit group Hope Haven West provides wheelchairs to disabled children and adults in developing nations across the globe. Since 2001, Davis has been working with Hope Haven International to collect, refurbish and distribute wheelchairs.
Three years ago, Hope Haven West was created to become its own independent group run by Davis and staffed by area volunteers. Around the same time, he also started Uncle Lonny Presents, an entertainment production company benefiting local charities.
Today, Hope Haven West gives out 1,000 wheelchairs a year. Volunteers go on five trips annually to hand out and fit the devices to those in need in Mexico, South and Central America, Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe and beyond.
“This has been an amazing labor of love on the part of the community,” Davis said. “When you put a kid in one of these, it is life-changing, not only for the kid but for the mother or grandmother or caregiver. We’ve had people literally crawl to the distribution centers.”
About a year and a half ago, Davis opened the live music venue The Portal to be home to his Uncle Lonny Presents shows. The shows now all benefit Hope Haven West, and the revenue pays for renting the warehouse space near Modesto Junior College off Coldwell Avenue. In one corner of the warehouse is The Portal, and the rest is a workshop and storage space for more than 2,500 wheelchairs, some of which are ready to ship and others in need of repair or assembly. The Portal side includes an open area for patrons, a bar that serves beer and wine, a raised stage, an LED lighting system and even a Hammond B-3 organ such as those used by the Grateful Dead and Santana.
“We thought, we have the space, let’s start doing shows inside of here,” Davis said. The Portal opened in late 2015 and started producing a regular slate of shows in 2016. It showcases mostly local classic rock and blues groups.
Before opening The Portal, Davis would produce shows at The State Theatre and other area venues. Opening his own spot allowed him to ensure more money goes to the charity and also gives local groups exposure. His interest in music, he said, comes from “being an old hippie.”
“I used to go to shows in The Fillmore in the ’60s. I just love music,” he said.
The Portal kicks off its spring music season with an already sold-out benefit show for Hope Haven West’s pending trip to Mongolia this summer. The first public show will be March 18 with local bands Slingshot and Mr. Skinny Dynamo. Two to three shows are scheduled each month through June.
Davis already has spent a lifetime working with those with disabilities. As the owner of Davis Guest Home, residential care facilities for the chronically mentally ill, he runs eight facilities in Stanislaus County.
He runs Hope Haven West and Uncle Lonny Presents in his free time. None of the volunteers, including Davis, are paid, and they put up their own money for trips. Hope Haven West partners with Hope Haven International and Joni and Friends, national organizations with their own wheelchair-access programs. The groups also work with vocational rehab programs at more than a dozen federal prisons, where prisoners refurbish and assemble chairs.
The World Health Organization estimates some 70 million people need wheelchairs. With each trip, a group of 16 to 20 Hope Haven West volunteers distribute 200 wheelchairs. About 60 percent to 70 percent of those go to disabled children, with the rest for adults in need, suffering from everything from spina bifida to muscular dystrophy and cerebral palsy.
Among those who have gone on the trips and worked on the wheelchairs is University of the Pacific physical therapy professor Cathy Peterson. She has been going on the trips since 2008 and has brought her students in recent years. She also volunteers about once a month to inspect and repair wheelchairs needed for the most intensive cases, with both head and body support systems.
“It’s just the opportunity to help make a difference. With each chair you distribute, each one is so important to a whole community. It changes everything for them,” she said.
Hope Haven West’s next distribution trip will be March 18-25 in El Salvador. Other trips planned for this year will be Peru in May, Mexico in June and Mongolia in July. Davis said he knew from his very first trip to Mexico, some 17 years ago, that the group’s mission would become his passion.
“I remember that first trip, this lady who was in her 30s brought her daughter who was maybe 14 years old. They probably weighed the same, but she was carrying her and she had been carrying her daughter her whole life,” he said. “Once we put her in the chair, you could just see the dignity pour into her. And you could see the mom was totally set free. We want to provide that for as many people as we can.”
