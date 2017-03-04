Laura’s Law forums will be held at Harvest Hall

Both of the forums this month on implementing Laura’s Law in Stanislaus County will be held at the Harvest Hall on Cornucopia Way in south Modesto.
The forums to gather input on possibly adopting the voluntary state law will be held March 28-29. County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services originally scheduled the March 29 meeting for the new Stanislaus Veterans Center at Coffee Road and Sylvan Avenue, but officials learned the facility won’t be available.
Adoption of Laura’s Law would allow the county to implement assisted outpatient treatment for adults with severe mental illness who have refused therapy, resulting in multiple arrests or hospitalizations. For those not agreeing to a treatment plan, the county could file a petition for a court order.
After a three-month fact-finding process, the county Board of Supervisors will decide whether to adopt the law.
The March 28 forum will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Harvest Hall, 3800 Cornucopia Way, off Crows Landing Road. The second forum is set for 1 to 4 p.m. March 29, also at Harvest Hall. Those interested in attending are asked to contact Teresa Garibay at 209-525-6119 or tgaribay@stanbhrs.org.
