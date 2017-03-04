Copperopolis student wins $30,000 VFW national scholarship

Savannah Wittman of Copperopolis won the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ top prize in its national Voice of Democracy competition, receiving a trip to Washington, D.C., to pick up $30,000 for her essay describing “My Responsibility to America.”
Wittman was sponsored by VFW Post 12118 and its auxiliary in Copperopolis. More than 38,000 students entered this year’s contest.
Go to www.vfw.org to read her winning essay, watch her deliver it on demand or to see a complete list of winners.
Senior Foundation names officers, fundraising total
On the heels of a successful fundraising campaign, the Stanislaus Senior Foundation has named its board of directors for 2017-18. They include Elizabeth Price, president; Erlinda Boucier, vice president; Bipin Surti, treasurer; Monica Ramos, secretary; and Julie Washington, new media director.
The foundation announced that it raised $37,000 during its annual holiday fundraiser at the McHenry Museum in December. Proceeds will be used to assist at-risk seniors in our community through senior emergency assistance, elder-abuse prevention, fall prevention and senior meal programs.
Tech store to give laptop to needy child
The Modesto Tech Exchange will donate a laptop computer to a needy child and is accepting nominations and suggestions for selecting the recipient. The shop, at 3326 McHenry Ave., Modesto, will be accepting messages detailing why a particular child is deserving. Nominations will end March 15 and a winner will be chosen March 17. The winning submitter will receive a 20 percent storewide discount. Contact the store at 209-222-8126 for more information.
Have an item for Success & Service? Submit it to local@modbee.com.
Comments