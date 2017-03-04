70-year-old Columbia man found safe after 8-mile trek through the woods

Responding to a report of a missing 70-year-old man, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies found him at his home after he’d walked eight miles to get there because his pickup had got stuck on a dirt road.
Lemuel Elkins left his friend’s house at about 11 a.m. Thursday but his pickup got stuck on his way back to his home in Columbia, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office. His phone had no service so he and his Jack Russell Terrier, Sissy, had to make the trek home on foot.
Elkins called his friend the next day for help getting his pickup unstuck but the line disconnected before they spoke. That’s when Elkins’ friend became concerned. He went to Elkins’ home and when he saw his pickup was not there he called police.
Two deputies began searching the route Elkins would have driven home and found his pickup on a remote forest road. They went to Elkins house and found him there, safe but sore he told them, from the walk the day before.
Lemuel told the deputies he was in need of his medication which was still in his pickup. One of the deputies gave Elkins’ a ride to his friends home while the other got Elkins’ medication from the pickup.
“He was very appreciative to the deputies for checking on his safety and helping him get his medication,” read a post by the Sheriff’s Office about the incident.
