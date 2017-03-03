Chowchilla man convicted of 10 counts of rape, incest and aggravated assault

A Chowchilla man was convicted on Thursday of ten counts of rape, incest and aggravated sexual assault in Madera Superior Court, the Madera County District Attorney reported.
Following a four-week trial, Mark Garner, 56, was found guilty on all charges before Judge Joseph Soldani.
Garner was charged with one count of rape and one count of incest from crimes in October 2003 and 2004. He also was found guilty of eight counts of aggravated sexual assault on a minor under 14 between November 1995 and 1997, prosecutors said in the statement.
Deputy District Attorney Traci Wise prosecuted the case.
David A. Linn, Madera County District Attorney, thanked Madera County Deputy Sgt. Jason Clark for his work on the case.
“We are grateful for the support of law enforcement and victim services in the prosecution of this case,” he said. “The victims showed great courage in coming forward and testifying as to the acts that occurred when they were younger.”
Garner will be sentenced on March 30. He faces 135 years to life in prison.
