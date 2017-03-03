Drone video captures aerial view of Los Banos house fire

Fire gutted a large custom home south of Los Banos on Friday morning, despite the efforts of firefighters, who battled the blaze on Sunset Avenue for several hours. The two homeowners escaped without injuries, Merced County Fire Battalion Chief Baraka Carter said, who noted that the relatively remote location of the residence may have contributed to the $1.2 million total loss of the home. The cause of the fire was not known Friday. Video by Mike Bonillas/Brilliant Perspective

Crime

Raw Video: Shooting in downtown Modesto

A man was shot in downtown Modesto on Thursday, March 2, 2017. The victim, who was found in the 500 block of 12th Street, was taken to a nearby hospital with undisclosed injuries. (Garth Stapley/gstapley@modbee.com)

Education

Mother of teen suicide files lawsuit against Modesto City Schools

The mother of Doneisha Neal, an honor roll high school student who committed suicide at 15 after being told she was being sent to an alternative education program, has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Modesto City Schools demanding they change what the suit says are discipline practices that are discriminatory to black youth. (Nan Austin/na

State

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

San Francisco police officer Ilya Faynshteyn responded to a report of a "belligerent homeless man" who had his pants down and was touching himself on Sunday. A student visiting the city was waiting for the bus when the tussle broke out between the two, and he recorded it with his cell phone as a couple of passersby also jumped in to help Faynshteyn. The San Francisco Police Commission approved new limits on uses-of-force in December, despite resistance from the police union.

Local

Dreamers told to keep head down, mouths shut

Attorney Allison Davenport shares immigration stop essentials - don't talk, don't open the door, don't sign - at a Dreamers Summit Feb. 24, 2017, at California State University Stanislaus in Turlock, CA. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com

Editor's Choice Videos