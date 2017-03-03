Around the Region (3/4/17)

MODESTO
What: Every Student Succeeding ceremony
When: Tuesday, 7 a.m.
Where: Petersen Event Center, 720 12th St.
Info: The Every Student Succeeding program honors students who have succeeded despite challenges, gone beyond expectations, or simply won the hearts of their teachers and other staff. This is the 12th year for the program, which is sponsored by the Association of California School Administrators Stanislaus Charter, along with the Stanislaus County Office of Education, Mocse Credit Union and E.&J. Gallo Winery. Twenty-four local students will be recognized; at the end of the program, one student will be selected as the region’s nominee and receive a $500 scholarship. Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance. For more information, contact SCOE Assistant Superintendent Sue Rich at 209-238-1706.
What: Modesto Muni Niners Women’s Golf Club
When: Tuesday, 9 a.m.
Where: Modesto Municipal Golf Course, 400 Tuolumne Blvd.
Info: The Modesto Muni Niners Women’s Golf Club is a group of 52 members (about 35 active players) with a wide variety of skill levels. For more information, call Shirley Keyser at 209-238-3371.
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its lunch meeting. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Anthony Butera at 209-985-3473 or anthony.btr@gmail.com.
What: Toastmasters Supper Club 5353
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave.
Info: Toastmasters Supper Club 5353 invites the public to its weekly meeting. The club helps members and newcomers with their communication and public-speaking skills. No-host dinner. For more information, visit supperclub.toastmastersclubs.org.
ANGELS CAMP
What: Lecture: “A Chance to Prosper”
When: Sunday, 2 to 3 p.m.
Where: Angels Camp Museum – Carriage House, 753 S. Main Street
Info: The Angels Camp Museum presents the lecture “A Chance to Prosper: California’s Sole Trader Act of 1852 Establishes Rights for Women” by Lindy Miller. Miller will discuss how during the California Gold Rush from 1849-1852, married women’s rights were protected. In Monterey in 1849, California’s first constitutional convention met to discuss statehood, establish a state capital, affirm property rights of Spanish citizens and affirm the property rights of married women. This event is free for museum members, $10 for nonmembers. For more information, call 209-736-2963 or visit angelscamp.gov/museum.
OAKDALE
What: Friends of the Oakdale Library Used Book Sale
When: Monday-Thursday
Where: Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second Ave.
Info: Friends of the Oakdale Library is accepting donations of new and used books, audio books, CDs and DVDS for its annual used book sale, which supports programs at the Oakdale branch of the Stanislaus County Library. Not needed are magazines of any type, textbooks, encyclopedias, or any damaged materials. The sale features great bargains on all genres of books. Donation acceptance times vary each day; contact 209-848-0221 or friendsoakdalelibrary@gmail.com for all times. Friends of the Oakdale Library meets on the fourth Monday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at the Oakdale library. The public is invited to attend.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY
What: InFocus Photography Competition and Exhibition
When: Sunday through March 19
Where: Columbia State Historic Park, 11255 Jackson St.
Info: The InFocus Show will open Sunday, with the reception starting at 5 p.m. The show will hang in Angelo’s Hall in Columbia State Historic Park from noon to 5:30 p.m. Monday through March 18, and from noon to 3 p.m. March 19. For more information, contact the Tuolumne County Arts Alliance at 209-532-2787.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Garden Club
When: Monday, noon
Where: Turlock Senior Citizens Center, 1191 Cahill St.
Info: The Turlock Garden Club will feature a potluck luncheon followed by a program by the Pageo Lavender Farm. A short meeting will follow. Guests are welcome. For more information, contact Holli at 209-620-0406.
What: Sunshine Club Weekly Luncheon
When: Monday, 1:30 p.m.
Where: IHOP restaurant, 1625 Countryside Drive
Info: The Sunshine Club is a support group for men and women who have lost loved ones. Meet new friends who understand what suddenly being alone really means. For March, the group meets at IHOP restaurant every Monday at 1:30 p.m. for a no-host lunch. For more information, contact Darlene at 209-668-6792.
100 YEARS AGO: The Modesto Reds minor league baseball team would play host to major league baseball’s Chicago Cubs. Cubs manager Fred Mitchell would bring to Modesto an equal number of starters and bench players to compete against the Single-A team. Many Chicago fans were expected to visit Modesto along with team president Charles Weeghman. The Modesto Chamber of Commerce assisted in hosting the Cubs and the welcoming committee consisted of Dr. G.B. Husted, Charles Northcutt, Joe M. Kelly, Alvin Turner and A.B. Shoemaker.
