Unemployment rate continues slow drop in Stanislaus County

Stanislaus County’s unemployment rate for January 2017 crept up from December 2016, but remained below the important year-before figure. January’s unemployment rate was 8.9 percent, compared with 8.2 percent in December and 9.6 percent in January 2016, figures released by the state Employment Development Department on Friday show.
Merced County’s January 2017 rate was 12.6 percent in January 2017, up from a revised 10.7 percent in December 2016, and below the year-ago estimate of 13.0 percent. Statewide, the unemployment rate fell a tenth of a percentage point to 5.1 percent.
The EDD’s monthly report, released Friday, said California added 9,700 jobs in January.
Of the state’s 42,700 job gains in January, the educational and health services sector saw the largest jump, adding 19,800 jobs. Of those, 200 jobs were in Stanislaus County.
Michael Bernick, a labor lawyer in San Francisco and a former EDD director, called Friday’s data “a striking report … We’re seeing unemployment rates that we haven’t seen in at least 16 years, and in some ways, some of the lowest rates we’ve seen since the 1960s period.”
He pointed to a 3.2 percent jobless rate in San Francisco County and 2.9 percent in San Mateo County.
“As good as these numbers are, they do mask a lot of structural changes and don’t give a full picture of how difficult it still is for some people to get jobs,” Bernick said.
Bernick said about 3 million Californians have part-time work, which is classified as payroll employment, and another 500,000 are employed through staffing firms.
Long-term, EDD said California has gained nearly 2.5 million jobs since economic expansion began in February 2010.
The Sacramento Bee contributed to this report.
