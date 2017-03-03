Valley rain, mountain snow to return for the weekend

Rain returns to the Valley and foothills this weekend as a cool weather pattern comes through, bringing snow to the Sierra at 2,500 feet or lower, the National Weather Service predicts.
For Modesto, a flash-flood watch is in effect through Monday afternoon.
Between Saturday and Monday, Modesto could get between a quarter and half inch of rain, while Sonora is expected to get from 1 to 2 inches of precipitation, the weather service says.
After a sunny Friday and mostly sunny Saturday, there’s a 30 percent chance of rain after 5 p.m.
By 11 p.m. Saturday, the chance of rain will be 80 percent in Modesto, with up to a quarter inch possible. Wind gusts could get as high as 20 mph.
The 80 percent chance of rain continues through Sunday, the weather service says, then decreases to 40 percent Sunday night and 20 percent Monday.
Sonora, elevation 1,785 feet, also faces an 80 percent chance of rain Saturday, rising to 90 percent Sunday. Sunday night, the chance is back to 80 percent, and the precipitation could be both rain and snow. The chance of rain and snow showers Monday in Sonora is 30 percent, the weather service says. Little or no accumulation of snow on the ground is expected either Sunday or Monday.
At Pinecrest, elevation 5,679 feet, rain and snow are likely Saturday after 4 p.m., with new snow accumulation expected to be less than an inch. It will be a much different story that night, the weather service says, when 10 to 14 inches of snow is possible.
Sunday, there’s a 100 percent chance of snow in Pinecrest, with an additional 5 to 9 inches possible. That night and the next day could bring more than 3 inches more.
