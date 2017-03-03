NY zoo owner: No calf yet for April, the pregnant giraffe

The owner of an upstate New York zoo whose pregnant giraffe has become an internet sensation says she spent a "very active" night but has yet to give birth.
Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park in rural Harpursville, tells The Associated Press Friday morning that April the giraffe is showing "a lot of belly movement" but hasn't gone into labor yet.
The zoo's YouTube livestream of April in her enclosed pen has totaled more than 15 million views since it went online last week.
The 33-year-old Patch described the global attention the impending giraffe birth has garnered as "overwhelming" for him and his four-member staff, who also care for 200 other animals. But Patch says the response on social media from people around the world has been a "resounding positive."
Comments