Modesto fire chief Slamon leaving to head Carson City department

Modesto Fire Chief Sean Slamon is leaving his post to take a similar job in Nevada, he said Thursday night.
The 28-year veteran of the Modesto Fire Department accepted the job as new fire chief in Carson City on Wednesday. He was formally introduced to the Carson City Board of Supervisors on Thursday.
Slamon said it was a time for a change for him and his wife, especially with their last child, their daughter, leaving for college in the fall.
“It’s a great opportunity,” he said. “We love the Carson-Tahoe area.”
He starts his new job March 30 and his last day in Modesto is March 28. He said City Manager Jim Holgersson is working on a succession plan.
Slamon said he will be taking over a department with a staff of about 60. The Modesto department has about 150 employees.
But he said the Carson department is in better financial shape than Modesto’s. He added that because there are vacancies in the Carson department's management ranks, he will be able to help shape the department's future as he helps fill those vacancies.
Slamon was sworn in as Modesto’s 12th fire chief in August 2014.
Late last year, he appeared to be caught in the middle between Holgersson and his firefighters when he and Holgersson recommended that the City Council not accept a federal grant that would have paid for more firefighters to receive paramedic training.
Some firefighters and their supporters said Holgersson forced Slamon not to support the grant. Slamon said then and now that was not true.
He said his decision to leave Modesto was difficult.
“(Modesto) is the place where I grew up. I started here when I was 22,” said Slamon, 50. “I have lots of wonderful memories, and the people I worked with are the best of the best.”
Slamon said he applied for jobs over the summer, and was a finalist for one of them. He said Carson's recruiter approached him about applying for this job.
