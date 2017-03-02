Stanislaus County to seek input on Laura’s Law at forums this month

Two community forums in Modesto are set for later this month on the possible adoption of Laura’s Law in Stanislaus County.
The county has begun a fact-finding process on the voluntary law, which allows counties to implement court-ordered outpatient treatment for people with severe mental disorders who have refused treatment.
The forums are set for March 28-29. A county-hired consulting firm called The Results Group will conduct the meetings to gather input and ideas from residents.
The county hired the consultants to talk with interested groups, review how Laura’s Law is used in other counties and consider the advantages and disadvantages of adopting the law.
The three-month fact-finding effort will culminate with a report to the Board of Supervisors, which will make the final decision. Seventeen other counties have Laura’s Law programs, and Marin County is considering it.
The law, named for a college student in Nevada County who was slain by a delusional man in 2001, is implemented in various ways in different counties. According to a notice for the upcoming forums, Stanislaus County’s program would be for individuals who have a severe mental illness and are repeatedly arrested or hospitalized.
Participating counties usually create a certain number of slots for their Laura’s Law programs. A program in Stanislaus County most likely would assist 20 to 22 people a year based on a national percentage and the experience in states with similar laws, said Rhonda Allen, an advocate for the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
There are no estimates yet on how much Stanislaus would need to spend for staff or legal expenses. Often, the motivation for counties is to reduce hospitalization and jail costs incurred by residents with untreated mental illness, Allen said.
“We are neglecting this population,” Allen said. “All we have to do is rescue some of them and it saves the county a lot of money. And it helps some families.”
Allen said that Modesto Councilwoman Jenny Kenoyer and a Patterson councilman attended a Laura’s Law planning meeting held by NAMI on Monday. Modesto councilwoman Kristi Ah You and county Supervisor Kristin Olsen have expressed support for Laura’s Law.
Before adopting the statute, the county needs to have treatment resources in place. County behavioral health would be responsible for an investigation and outreach when an adult is referred to the Laura’s Law program. A service plan and monitoring is developed for a person who agrees to treatment.
If the individual refuses help, a court petition can be filed and a judge can order treatment.
NAMI representatives say the “assisted outpatient treatment” could help families who can no longer live with an adult loved one who has severe symptoms and frequent run-ins with authorities. Under state law, those individuals can be placed in a facility on a 72-hour hold if they are a danger to themselves or others, but families complain they are not aware when the patients are released and “no one knows where they go,” Allen said.
The March 28 forum will be from 9 a.m. to noon at Harvest Hall, 3800 Cornucopia Way, off Crows Landing Road. The forum on March 29 is set for 1-4 p.m. at the Stanislaus Veterans Center, 3500 Coffee Road, Suite 19. Those interested in attending may contact Teresa Garibay at 209-525-6119 or email tgaribay@stanbhrs.org.
