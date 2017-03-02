Around the Region (3/3/17)

MODESTO
What: Regional Science Olympiad
When: Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC – West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The regional science olympiad is co-sponsored by the Stanislaus County Office of Education (SCOE), Modesto Junior College, and the Education Foundation of Stanislaus County. The 31st annual Stanislaus County Regional Science Olympiad will be at the MJC – West Campus Science Center. More than 550 students representing area junior and senior high schools will participate in the daylong event. The top four teams in each division advance to the Northern California (NorCal) Science Olympiad State Finals. This year’s state Science Olympiad is scheduled for April 1 at California State University, Stanislaus. The public is invited to attend. Admission and parking are free. For more information, contact Cheryl Goulart, SCOE Program Coordinator, at 209-238-1710.
What: Modesto Gospel Mission Tea & Fashion Show
When: March 11, 1 p.m.
Where: SOS Club, 819 Sunset Ave.
Info: The Modesto Gospel Mission is partnering with local boutiques for its annual Tea & Fashion Show. Lunch, tea and dessert are provided. The annual event benefits the Women’s New Life Program. The New Life Program offers men and women programs designed to help them break the cycle of homelessness and despair. Ticket are $35 per person; two for $65 or $300 for a premium table along the stage and catwalk. Tickets can be purchased at the Mission office at 1400 Yosemite Blvd., by visiting www.EventBrite.com, or by calling Anastasia or Natalie at 209-225-2908 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
What: MJC Hispanic Education Conference
When: March 18, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC – East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: Modesto Junior College presents the 33rd Hispanic Education Conference, which will take place in the auditorium of the Performing and Media Arts Center on East Campus. The purpose of the free conference is to expose students to higher education through a variety of occupations, and to motivate youths to aspire to a successful academic life and career preparation. Students attend workshops including Life After High School, What to Really Expect; Five Laws to Success; and many others. The conference keynote speaker is Ernesto Colín, Ph.D., a visual artist, Aztec dancer, radio host and associate professor in the Department of Urban Education at Loyola Marymount University. Morning refreshments and lunch are provided to participants. A downloadable registration form is available at www.mjc.edu/HEC. For more information, contact the MJC Career Development and Transfer Center at 209-575-6698.
MERCED
What: Social dance lessons
When: Monday, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Merced Senior Community Center, 755 W. 15 St.
Info: The Merced Senior Community Center will be holding beginning dance classes. Classes are open to singles and partners. For more information, call 209-723-0839 or 209-628-0683.
STOCKTON
What: Teachers College of San Joaquin open house
When: Saturday, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Where: Teachers College of San Joaquin, 2857 Transworld Drive
Info: The Teachers College of San Joaquin (TCSJ) is holding an open house for prospective students who are interested in learning about TCSJ and how it can help them start a career in teaching. In addition to providing information about the college’s teaching credential programs, the open house will be a resource for current teachers interested in pursuing a master’s degree in education or becoming an administrator. The event will consist of information sessions, a question-and-answer session with current students and alumni, and vendor tables. Attendees will also have the opportunity to experience a TCSJ class. Those interested in attending should RSVP at www.teacherscollegesj.edu. For questions, contact Katie Turner at kturner@sjcoe.net.
