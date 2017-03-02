Modesto receives $782,150 for park renovations

Modesto has a $782,150 state grant to renovate two of its older and well-used parks.
The City Council on Tuesday accepted the California Department of Housing and Community Development grant for Garrison and Pike parks. The renovations are expected to start in the fall. The city expects to spend $255,000 on Garrison and $527,150 on Pike.
Parks Planning and Development Manager Nathan Houx said Modesto does not have to provide matching funds for these projects. He said the renovations could include work on the irrigation system for landscaping, reducing the amount of grass to conserve water, replacing the restrooms, better lighting, and making the parks more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
In other action Tuesday, the council:
▪ Approved incentive pay for 18 firefighter paramedics and 33 firefighters assigned to the Fire Department’s technical rescue program. The paramedics will see their incentive pay increase from 6 percent to 10 percent and those in the technical rescue program will receive 5 percent incentive pay. These increases are expected to cost Modesto nearly $191,000 total in its current and its next fiscal year. Council members Doug Ridenour and Jenny Kenoyer voted against this.
▪ Listened to College-area resident David Boring explain that while the city has taken steps to address the crime problem in his neighborhood it needs to stay on course. He explained the area includes the city’s movers and shakers, business leaders and others engaged in making Modesto a better place. “You don’t want to lose that crowd,” he told the council. “Please keep your eye on the ball.”
▪ Heard that Modesto has been selected to take part in Bloomberg Philanthropies’ What Works Cities initiative. Experts will work with the city to help it make more information available to the public and improve its ability to monitor its performance.
▪ Approved the terms for a proposal that would give American Specialty Healthcare 150 free parking spaces in two city downtown parking garages for five years. The company is in the process of buying the City Mall office complex at 11th and J streets for its corporate headquarters. In exchange for the free parking, American Specialty Healthcare would keep 150 jobs at its headquarters. The free parking will cost the city $144,000 a year, but a report says that will be more than made up for by the jobs’ economic impact.
