Mountain lion killed by California coyote hunter after the big cat pounced on him

A California coyote hunter found the roles of predator and prey reversed last week when a big cat pounced on him and he shot the cougar.
The incident occurred Friday near the northern shore of Mono Lake, located between Yosemite National Park and the Nevada border.
The hunter, covered in camouflage and lying on his belly, was blowing a call that mimicked a wounded rabbit to lure in a hungry coyote to shoot, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The hunter, whose name was not released, spotted a flash of movement and looked over his shoulder just in time to watch a mountain lion leap toward his head.
He threw up his hands to protect his face, and the cougar ran away.
“The hunter, in fear for his life, fired two shots that killed the animal,” wildlife officers said in a written statement.
Wildlife officers said the hunter “sustained a minor injury to the back of his head that did not break the skin,” but the hunter nonetheless went to a local hospital and got rabies shots.
Mountain lions are protected under state law, but the hunter called wildlife officers to notify them he killed it. After an investigation, the hunter won’t be charged. Wildlife officers said he was justified in shooting the cougar, “given the suddenness of the attack” and the “fear for his life.”
Coyotes are legal to hunt year-round in California.
Ryan Sabalow: 916-321-1264, @ryansabalow
