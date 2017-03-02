Pop-punk band Good Charlotte to play Stanislaus County Fair

The Stanislaus County Fair announced on Thursday that pop-punk bad Good Charlotte will be the featured act on the second Friday of the fair’s 10-day run.
The band, which released its sixth studio album last July, will play the Bud Light Variety Free Stage on July 21.
The concert will be hosted by KHOP @95.1 and will begin at 8:30 p.m. The concert is free with the price of admission to the fair.
“This pop-punk group will leave our Fair guests feeling sentimental,” said Adrenna Alkhas, spokesperson for the Stanislaus County Fair. “It will be a fun and spirited show for our younger demographic.”
The band — featuring twin brothers Joel and Benji Madden — was formed in 1995 in Maryland.
The 2017 Stanislaus County Fair opens July 14.
