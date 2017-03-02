Starbucks giving away free drinks in BOGO offer

Who couldn’t use a little caffeine lift in the afternoon?
And it’s even better if it’s free!
Starbucks announced on its website and on social media that it will be giving away a free macchiato — hot or iced — for every one purchased from 2-5 p.m. today through Monday.
Free Macchiato = Perfect excuse to start the weekend early.— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) March 2, 2017
Buy any size #Macchiato hot or iced, get a 2nd free. March 2-6 from 2-5pm. pic.twitter.com/R65zqonFXM
The free macchiato giveaway is a promotion for the company’s new drink, the Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato.
According to the Starbucks website, a macchiato is a shot or two of espresso, with just a small amount of steamed milk.
In the BOGO offer, you get a of equal or lesser value free for every one purchased. It does not say there is any limit on the amount of drinks you can order.
Click here for the Starbucks store locator.
Comments