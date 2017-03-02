CHP identifies 2 women hurt in fatal crash near Modesto

Two women who suffered minor injuries in fatal crash on Terminal Avenue east of Modesto on Wednesday night have been identified by the California Highway Patrol as Rosemary Perkins, 65, of Riverbank and Maria C. Calderon, 41, of Modesto.
Both woman were passengers in a 2002 GMC sport utility vehicle whose driver – identified by the CHP only as a 65-year-old Riverbank man – was killed in the crash. The CHP said they were treated at local hospitals for complaints of pain.
The crash occurred on Terminal just south of Plainview Road about 6:40 p.m. Witnesses told the CHP that the SUV was heading south on Terminal when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a pickup truck head-on. The 2011 Ford truck was driven by William A. Borges Jr., 32, of Tracy, who suffered minor injuries but told the CHP he would seek treatment on his own.
Release of the name of the driver killed is pending notification of family, the CHP said. The crash remains under investigation.
