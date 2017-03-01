Smoke in bathrooms cause evacuation of The House in Modesto

0:45 One man shot, another in custody in Modesto Pause

1:18 Mother of teen suicide files lawsuit against Modesto City Schools

2:31 Tour gives glimpse of training center planned for Modesto Bee building

1:16 Abducted child found by Ceres Police

0:34 Worms break down dairy manure

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s

1:12 Beyer clinches D-II finals berth with double OT victory

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

1:41 Neighbor explains what she heard at Ripon officer-involved shooting