Smoke in bathrooms cause evacuation of The House in Modesto

Fire crews evacuated from 150 to 200 people from The House in Modesto after responding Wednesday evening to a report of smoke inside the church building.
Modesto firefighters responding to the church on Coffee Road near Briggsmore Avenue at 8:23 p.m. found a faulty exhaust fan in a bathroom had caught fire, but the flames did not spread, Battalion Chief Randy Anderson said. People were attending services at the time of the incident.
Anderson said an electrician was called to the church to address the problem.
Comments