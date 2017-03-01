Ash Wednesday celebrated throughout the region

Christians throughout the world celebrated Ash Wednesday by having a cross traced on their foreheads in ash. It is one of the most solemn of Christian celebrations, marking the beginning of Lent, a season of fasting and prayer ending in Easter. This year, Easter will be April 16. The ashes are usually derived from palm fronds used in services the previous Palm Sunday, then burned and blessed before being placed on foreheads. When the sign of the cross is made, Christians hear, “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return,” from Genesis and later referenced in the Book of Ecclesiastes. The practice of receiving ashes began in the Roman Catholic Church but is practiced by many Protestant churches. The United Methodist Church, like many others, believes the ashes are an outward sign of sorrow and repentance of sin. Many churches recommend that the day should be observed by fasting and repentance.
