Around the Region (2/25/17)

0:35 Almond growers nourish bees Pause

1:11 Dreamers told to keep head down, mouths shut

0:58 Fatal shooting in Patterson

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

3:26 Pacheco wraps up spot in first section final

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

1:41 Neighbor explains what she heard at Ripon officer-involved shooting

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:11 Manteca's Sierra tops Livingston in OT to reach D-IV boys soccer final