Around the Region (2/25/17)

MODESTO
What: Curriculum Material Review
When: Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Pearson Education Center, 500 Locust St.
Info: The Modesto City Schools Elementary English Language Arts Curriculum Adoption Committee recommended the Wonders/Maravillas curriculum by McGraw-Hill Education for all K-6 classrooms. Per board policy, all recommended instructional materials must be available for public inspection. The board will consider approval of the curriculum at the March 13 meeting. For more information, contact Becky Fortuna at 209-492-2977.
What: Stanislaus Medical Society Alliance
When: Friday, 10 a.m.
Where: Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Road
Info: The Stanislaus Medical Society Alliance (SMSA) presents the “Hearts and Flowers” luncheon and charity auction. SMSA’s mission is to promote the health and well-being of our community. Their fundraising efforts help charities in the area and provide scholarships to college-bound students entering the medical field; proceeds go to four local charities. Lunch tickets are $45 per person; auction wands are $40 before event, $45 day of event. For more information contact Cherrie Llewellyn 209-968-1091 or visit www.stanislausmedicalsociety.com.
What: Student Art Showcase
When: Through March 30
Where: Stanislaus County Office of Education, 1100 H St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Office of Education (SCOE) will be hosting a student art showcase. If interested in visiting the showcase, visit SCOE’s offices and go up to the second floor, during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Student Art Showcase features student work from preschool to advanced high school students across Region 6. Region 6 includes Amador, Calaveras, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties. There will be a reception on March 20, 6 to 8 p.m., and both events are open to the community. For more information email Amy Zschaber, azschaber@stancoe.org or Helen Markiss hmarkiss@stancoe.org.
PINECREST
What: Society for disAbilities SnowFest ’77
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Dodge Ridge Ski Resort, 1 Dodge Ridge Road
Info: The Society for disAbilities presents SnowFest ’77. The SnowFest is a 70s-themed fundraiser for the Society for disAbilities. Help raise funds and have fun skiing while helping programs supported by the Society for disAbilities. For more information contact Carolyn 209-524-3536 or email carolyn@societyfordisabilities.org or visit www.firstgiving.com/SOCIETY/society-for-disabilities.
SONORA
What: Columbia Jazz Concert Series
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive
Info: The Columbia College Music Department will be hosting another show in its Jazz Concert Series. Featured musicians will be Barbara Morrison, Lee Durley, Patrick Hogan and other artists. Tickets are $20 for reserved seating; buy tickets at the college bookstore or Mountain Bookshop at the Junction, or call 209-588-5126.
50 YEARS AGO: It was announced that Hughson Union High School District would be featured on a television program that focuses on specialized education. The district was featured on the program “The Remarkable Schoolhouse.” The CBS program discussed how Hughson was trying to mimic the Nova School of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Hughson was planning to build a set of $450,000 buildings and was seeking $150,000 in federal grants under Title III of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act. The Nova School model and curriculum allowed students to progress in classes according to their own capabilities.
