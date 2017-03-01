Modesto enacts freeze on hiring, promotions

Modesto has frozen hiring and promotions as it prepares for its upcoming budget year to help it cope with pension costs that are expected to spike in a few years.
The City Council on Tuesday unanimously enacted the freeze as well as a spending review. (Councilwoman Kristi Ah You had left the meeting before this item was discussed and voted on by the council.)
City Manager Jim Holgersson is expected to bring back to the council this month a list of positions and purchases affected by the freeze and spending review. The purchases are for major items and not routine expenditures.
The freeze does not apply to the city’s efforts to increase police staffing from 218 to 240 officers and to firefighters. But these employees make up the majority of the city’s pension costs and the coming pension cost increases. A city report states the freeze also would not apply “to other essential positions as approved by the Council.”
Mayor Ted Brandvold said as the city was planning its new budget he became concerned about a “number of spending items and staff enhancements” as the city faces rising pension costs. He declined to provide specifics about the items and enhancements. The city’s 2017-18 budget starts in July.
Modesto expects to pay the California Public Employees’ Retirement System $21.27 million in its current budget year, and the city report states those pension costs are expected to increase more than 50 percent in five years. The city calculated in February that it could be paying as much as $13.5 million more for pensions in its 2024-25 budget year.
The city won’t start feeling the impact of higher pension costs until its 2018-19 budget year. Other cities and local governments across the state will be paying CalPERS significantly more in the coming years in the wake of changes enacted by the pension agency.
Officials said it makes sense to plan now for leaner times. Holgersson said the city is seeing flat revenues in its $118 million general fund. The fund makes up about a third of the city’s operating budget and primarily pays for public safety. The fund will bear the brunt of the pension cost increases. The city report also said Modesto faces a potential recession within several years.
Kevin Valine
