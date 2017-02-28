Merced committee endorses naming splash pad after photojournalist

0:57 Hole found and sewer trunk fix underway Pause

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

1:41 Neighbor explains what she heard at Ripon officer-involved shooting

1:02 Cal St. Stanislaus rips Cal St. L.A.

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

4:26 Stanislaus Sports Weekly for Feb. 8

0:45 Wrist Society profile

1:41 New UC Davis coach, MJC coach share stage