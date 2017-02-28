Oakdale man killed in solo-vehicle crash

An Oakdale man who died in a solo-vehicle crash Friday night was identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as 38-year-old Nathan James Dempster.
Dempster was on River Road north of Oakdale driving west at high speed at 10:10 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. Just west of Cleveland Avenue, Dempster for unknown reasons allowed his vehicle to leave the roadway on the north side of the road, where it collided with a tree.
Dempster died at the scene. Investigators are working to determine if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call CHP Officer Andrew Haskins at 209-545-7440.
