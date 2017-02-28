Around the Region (3/1/17)

MODESTO
What: Association of Fundraising Professionals
When: Thursday, noon
Where: Skewers, 906 J Street
Info: The Association of Fundraising Professionals Yosemite Chapter will be hosting a lunch meeting. Kevin Brunk, director of development at California State University, Stanislaus, will provide tips and recommendations about developing strong long-term corporate partnerships that yield large-scale and incremental revenue generation – and much more – for your organization. Lunch is $15 for AFP members, $20 for nonmembers. To register, email afpyosemite@gmail.com or go to http://tinyurl.com/jzbazml.
What: Modesto City Schools community forum
When: Thursday
Where: Gregori and Johansen high schools
Info: The Modesto City Schools board of trustees has authorized community forums to discuss and receive input on proposed district trustee area maps. Two meetings will be held: At Gregori High School, 3701 Pirrone Road, in the library, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; and at Johansen High School, 641 Norseman Drive, in the Viking’s Den, 7 to 8 p.m. Community members may also provide input and submit map suggestions in writing to Modesto City Schools, Public Information Office, 426 Locust St.; or via email to trusteemaps@mcs4kids.com. More information, including draft maps and corresponding demographic information, is available at www.mcs4kids.com.
What: Film: “Beginning Again: Syrian Refugees Settle in Modesto”
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Civic Engagement Project invites the community to a screening of the documentary “Beginning Again: Syrian Refugees Settle in Modesto” in Forum 110. The free event is part of the CEP Spring Film and Lecture Series. Campus parking is available for $2 in student lots. ABC World News with David Muir follows a Syrian refugee family on their journey from Syria to Jordan and finally to Modesto. See the episode, meet the family, hear from those involved in their resettlement, and join a discussion on a response to refugees in the community. For more information on MJC’s CEP or the Film and Lecture Series, contact Jason Wohlstadter, Ph.D. and MJC professor of English, at wohlstadterj@mjc.edu.
MURPHYS
What: Commission on Aging meeting
When: Friday, 10 a.m.
Where: Murphys Senior Center, 65 Mitchler Ave.
Info: The Commission on Aging will be holding its monthly meeting in the town of Murphys. The commission discusses issues related to aging and plans events to inform older adults about topics that may interest them. There are commissioner vacancies in Districts 1, 2 and 3, and the necessary volunteer form will be made available for anyone interested in applying. For more information, contact chairman Rex Whisnand at 209-785-8166.
SONORA
What: Columbia Jazz Concert Series
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Columbia College, 11600 Columbia College Drive
Info: The Columbia College Music Department will be hosting another show in its Jazz Concert Series. Featured musicians will be Barbara Morrison, Lee Durley, Patrick Hogan and other artists. Tickets are $20 for reserved seating; buy tickets at the college bookstore or Mountain Bookshop at the Junction, or call 209-588-5126.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
40 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the new Vintage Fair Mall was set to open the following day. Officials expected 50,000 to 70,000 visitors at the $75 million regional shopping center. An anchor store at the mall, Sears Roebuck and Co., said it would open the day before the official grand opening but would participate in the grand opening ceremony. And immediately after the grand opening, the other anchor store, J.C. Penney Co., would open along with 50 to 133 other specialty shops.
Comments