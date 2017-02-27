Around the Region (2/25/17)

MODESTO
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its lunch meeting. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Anthony Butera at 209-985-3473 or anthony.btr@gmail.com.
What: Curriculum Material Review
When: Through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Pearson Education Center, 500 Locust St.
Info: The Modesto City Schools Elementary English Language Arts Curriculum Adoption Committee recommended the Wonders/Maravillas curriculum by McGraw-Hill Education for all K-6 classrooms. Per board policy, all recommended instructional materials must be available for public inspection. The board will consider approval of the curriculum at the March 13 meeting. For more information, contact Becky Fortuna at 209-492-2977.
GROVELAND
What: Central Sierra Audubon Society Bird Walk
When: Wednesday, 8 a.m.
Where: Groveland Community Services District, 18966 Ferretti Road
Info: Participants are advised to bring binoculars, a birding field guide and a spotting scope, if available. Also, wear layered clothing and bring water, snacks or a lunch. Rain cancels the event. For more information, contact Barry Boulton at rbarryboulton@gmail.com.
MERCED
What: Audubon Society Overnight Visit
When: Wednesday and Thursday
Where: Merced National Wildlife Refuge, 7430 West Sandy Mush Road
Info: Members of the Central Sierra Audubon Society have scheduled an overnight stay in the Merced National Wildlife Refuge to observe sandhill cranes and other species. Outings are open to interested members of the community. Wear layered clothing and bring water, snacks or a lunch. Rain cancels the event. For more information, contact Jeanne Ridgley at 209-962-7598.
SALIDA
What: Salida Municipal Advisory Council
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Salida branch of the Stanislaus County Library, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: The Salida Municipal Advisory Council will be holding its monthly meeting in the library’s community room. The MAC will have the city of Modesto Water Department as its featured presentation. For more information, visit salidamac.weebly.com.
What: Friends of the Salida Library sale
When: March 10-11
Where: Salida branch of the Stanislaus County Library, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: Friends of the Salida Library is accepting donations of books, magazines and movies. A barrel in which to drop off donations is in the library lobby. The sale dates are March 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and March 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
25 YEARS AGO: It was announced that Columbia College would be expanding its athletics program for the first time since 1983, when basketball was the college’s only sport. Columbia planned to introduce more sports with the official opening of the Oak Pavilion, a gymnasium and multipurpose center. With the center open, sports such as men’s tennis and golf resumed quickly, while volleyball would return in the fall.
