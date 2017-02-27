Woman injured when train collides with her car in Merced

An Amtrak train collided with a van at the U Street crossing in Merced, sending the driver to a Modesto-area hospital for treatment, police said on Monday.
The extent of the injures to the woman, whose identity has not been released, were unclear though she was airlifted to be treated in Modesto, Sgt. Tony Aponte said.
The collision happened at about 11:30 a.m. It was not immediately clear which way she was traveling across the Santa Fe rail line, Aponte said.
The investigation is ongoing.
