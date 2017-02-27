Kristin Olsen elected to state GOP post for a full term

Former state Assemblywoman Kristin Olsen of Riverbank was elected to a full term as vice chairwoman of the California Republican Party at the party’s state convention over the weekend.
Olsen was appointed in December to complete an unexpired term as vice chair and campaigned for election to a two-year term. She is currently serving a four-year term on the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors, representing Oakdale and Riverbank.
Olsen, a former Modesto council member, served in the state Assembly from 2010 to 2016, including two years as minority leader.
