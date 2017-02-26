Stanislaus County leaders could create Wood Colony council after hearing Tuesday

The Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Tuesday on a proposal to form the Wood Colony Municipal Advisory Council.
Residents of the area west of Modesto say such a council would give the rural community a voice and better access to information on land-use proposals. Members of the community have resisted actions to include it in Modesto’s long-range growth plans.
At the close of Tuesday’s 9 a.m. hearing, county supervisors can vote to create the advisory council for a 15,560-acre area west of the city. The boundaries include Highway 99 and Morse Road on the east; Bacon Road on the north; Highway 132 on the south; and Gates Road on the west.
The county would later appoint residents to the five-member council to advise county leaders on matters of public health and safety, planning and public works.
Ken Carlson: 209-578-2321
Board of Supervisors watch
The Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the basement chamber of Tenth Street Place, at 1010 Tenth St. in downtown Modesto. The following items will be considered:
- An update on the Regional Water Safety Training Center
- Proposals to move to even-numbered-year elections for Ceres City Council and boards for Patterson Unified School District, Ceres Unified School District and Empire Union School District
- Commendation for Public Defender Timothy Bazar, who is retiring on March 17; appointment of Sandip Sandhu as the new public defender
Comments