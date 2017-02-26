Podcast probes a Modesto tragedy: The case of Scott and Laci Peterson

How did Modesto’s Scott Peterson act when his pregnant wife went missing?
Did news of his affair affect the case?
What was the atmosphere in Modesto when he was found guilty of double murder?
We reported what (Laci) was like. She became everyone’s neighbor, everyone’s friend. She was beautiful. She was perky and happy and had friends she was close to. (She was) full of life and expecting her first child. She was someone most people can sympathize with.
Garth Stapley, Modesto Bee reporter, in podcast
Modesto Bee reporter Garth Stapley answers those questions, and many more, on the latest episode of “History Personified,” a 43-minute podcast produced by history nut and former broadcast journalist Phil Lanides.
Peterson, on death row since 2005, is appealing his conviction for slaying his wife, Laci, and their unborn son, Conner, just before Christmas 2002. In the podcast posted Friday, Stapley discusses sympathy for Laci Peterson, her husband’s blockbuster trial, jurors’ thoughts on his deceitful behavior and why Scott Peterson believes he deserves a new trial.
His defense theory was, everybody knew exactly where to put the body, if you’re going to frame the guy (Scott Peterson).
Garth Stapley, Modesto Bee reporter, in podcast
In 53 episodes of “History Personified,” Lanides explores subjects ranging from Alexander Hamilton to Muhammad Ali to The Three Stooges, with scattered true crime topics.
Stapley has worked 23 years with The Bee, has written more than 400 news accounts on the Peterson case and continues to cover developments in Scott Peterson’s appeals.
Visit historypersonified.com to hear the podcast.
Comments