Stanislaus County birth announcements (02/27/17)

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
MODESTO
Kaiser Modesto Medical Center
Feb. 8
RIBBACK: Natalia and Douglas, Tracy, boy
BROWN: Kayla-Sabine and Imani, Modesto, girl
Feb. 9
PANNELL: Elizabeth and Nicole, Riverbank, boy
PINEDA: Carolina and Giovanni, Stockton, girl
Feb. 10
RICHARDSON-FORD: LaTausha and Ciapha Cooper II, Stockton, girl
ARREDONDO: Elizabeth and Marco Montes, Stockton, girl
BENAVIDES: Linda Marie and Peter Viramontes, Manteca, girl
VILLEGAS: Ambhar and Jorge, Modesto, boy
DIAZ: Jalisa and John Smith Jr., Manteca, girl
Feb. 11
BECKWITH: Chrystyne and Marco Puga, Modesto, girl
Feb. 12
DOLE: Anne Marie and Matthew, Modesto, boy
BOOE: Nicole and Jason, Tracy, girl
Feb. 14
EVANS: Maria and Zachery, Riverbank, boy
Feb. 15
COLE: Whitney and Shane, Modesto, girl
VALENCIA: Natalia and Ryan, Modesto, girl
Feb. 16
HERNANDEZ: Nancy and Brian Gutierrez, Modesto, girl
SNUFFER: Kathleen and Eric, Modesto, girl
Feb. 17
AGUILAR: Amber and Shaun, Modesto, girl
Feb. 18
ROSS: Katie and Gregory, Modesto, girl
HORMORI: Samantha and Michael, Turlock, boy
Feb. 19
GUIZAR: Lizet and Edgar Martinez, Turlock, boy
ISMAIL: Ubah and Yassin Mohamed, Tracy, boy
Feb. 20
HALL: Amanda and Robert, Riverbank, boy
PINON: Isabel and Michael, Manteca, girl
LARSON: Krysten and Javier Saucedo Jr., Modesto, girl
Feb. 21
RAMIREZ: Marissa, Stockton, girl
TURLOCK
Emanuel Medical Center
Feb. 19
REYNOSO: Bertha, Dos Palos, girl
PATTERSON: Shanice, Keyes, girl
Feb. 20
CERVANTES: Erin and Joshua, Atwater, girl
Feb. 21
LONG: Katelyn, Livingston, boy
PARRA: Nancy and Hector, Livingston, boy
ZAPIEN: Breanna, Turlock, boy
JONES: Nikki, Turlock, girl
RODRIGUEZ: Erica and Daniel, Turlock, girl
VAZQUEZ: Rocio and Jorge, Turlock, girl
Feb. 22
RAMIREZ-VEGA: Joana, Livingston, girl
MARTINE: Casey, Turlock, boy
RODRIGUEZ: Sarah, Patterson, boy
CAVIGLIA: Jovan and Mike, Turlock, boy
