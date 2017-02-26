News

February 26, 2017

Stanislaus County birth announcements (02/27/17)

Bee Staff Reports

The Bee publishes birth information from Kaiser Modesto Medical Center and Emanuel Medical Center. Other hospitals, including Doctors Medical Center and Memorial Medical Center, do not provide the information. Families can place special announcements in our weekly Celebrations section. For information, call 209-578-2326.

STANISLAUS COUNTY

MODESTO

Kaiser Modesto Medical Center

Feb. 8

RIBBACK: Natalia and Douglas, Tracy, boy

BROWN: Kayla-Sabine and Imani, Modesto, girl

Feb. 9

PANNELL: Elizabeth and Nicole, Riverbank, boy

PINEDA: Carolina and Giovanni, Stockton, girl

Feb. 10

RICHARDSON-FORD: LaTausha and Ciapha Cooper II, Stockton, girl

ARREDONDO: Elizabeth and Marco Montes, Stockton, girl

BENAVIDES: Linda Marie and Peter Viramontes, Manteca, girl

VILLEGAS: Ambhar and Jorge, Modesto, boy

DIAZ: Jalisa and John Smith Jr., Manteca, girl

Feb. 11

BECKWITH: Chrystyne and Marco Puga, Modesto, girl

Feb. 12

DOLE: Anne Marie and Matthew, Modesto, boy

BOOE: Nicole and Jason, Tracy, girl

Feb. 14

EVANS: Maria and Zachery, Riverbank, boy

Feb. 15

COLE: Whitney and Shane, Modesto, girl

VALENCIA: Natalia and Ryan, Modesto, girl

Feb. 16

HERNANDEZ: Nancy and Brian Gutierrez, Modesto, girl

SNUFFER: Kathleen and Eric, Modesto, girl

Feb. 17

AGUILAR: Amber and Shaun, Modesto, girl

Feb. 18

ROSS: Katie and Gregory, Modesto, girl

HORMORI: Samantha and Michael, Turlock, boy

Feb. 19

GUIZAR: Lizet and Edgar Martinez, Turlock, boy

ISMAIL: Ubah and Yassin Mohamed, Tracy, boy

Feb. 20

HALL: Amanda and Robert, Riverbank, boy

PINON: Isabel and Michael, Manteca, girl

LARSON: Krysten and Javier Saucedo Jr., Modesto, girl

Feb. 21

RAMIREZ: Marissa, Stockton, girl

TURLOCK

Emanuel Medical Center

Feb. 19

REYNOSO: Bertha, Dos Palos, girl

PATTERSON: Shanice, Keyes, girl

Feb. 20

CERVANTES: Erin and Joshua, Atwater, girl

Feb. 21

LONG: Katelyn, Livingston, boy

PARRA: Nancy and Hector, Livingston, boy

ZAPIEN: Breanna, Turlock, boy

JONES: Nikki, Turlock, girl

RODRIGUEZ: Erica and Daniel, Turlock, girl

VAZQUEZ: Rocio and Jorge, Turlock, girl

Feb. 22

RAMIREZ-VEGA: Joana, Livingston, girl

MARTINE: Casey, Turlock, boy

RODRIGUEZ: Sarah, Patterson, boy

CAVIGLIA: Jovan and Mike, Turlock, boy

