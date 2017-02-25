Modesto’s Scott earns national honor for mentoring, leadership aiding women

Alana Scott of Modesto is one of three recipients of the inaugural Sue Haskoor Lifetime Achievement Award, picking it up at the Merrill Lynch Women’s Exchange event Feb. 16 in New York.
She was chosen among the 22 women nominated for advancing women’s lives through mentoring, advocacy, leadership and community.
Scott, nominated by Matthew Lattig and Edward Martin of Modesto’s Merrill Lynch office, is an advocate for women who lack education and has worked with nonprofits to address the issue. She co-founded the Women’s Education and Leadership League in Modesto to help women who need schooling and is the president and community ambassador of that organization, working with other nonprofits that now use its curriculum. She also is on the board of El Concilio, which aids Latino migrant workers with immigration and social welfare issues.
Haskoor, the award’s namesake, served on the Women’s Exchange National Mentor Committee and was one of the most requested mentors for the program prior to her death in 2015.
Valley Charter students advance to state event
Thirty-three Valley Charter students combined to win 45 medals at the 50th SkillsUSA Region 5 Leadership and Skills competition and will advance to the statewide event in San Diego in April. They competed in a variety of leadership and skills contests, among them speaking, woodworking, urban search and rescue, engineering and more.
State qualifiers include Joshua Baker, Sebastian Banthos, Santos Candelario, Victoria Candelario, Montseratt Candelario, Cassandra Candelario, Mary Cooper, Steve Cooper, Haley Ferrel, Alejandro Gutierrez, Diana Kiesser, Jacob Kluding, Sofia Ledendre, Lauren Loftus, Alondra Lopez, Amparo Lopez, Alexis Madrigal, Gerardo Madrigal, Franchesca Marin, Evrytte Monahan, Niccolo Munn, Gabriel Parra, Jose Reyes, DonnaJewel Ring, Ava Romero, Jonas Romero, Megan Saunders, Brittany Siegfried, David Spikes, Hannah Thomas, Charity Vasquez, Xavier Walski and Logan Yates.
