Fatal crash on Interstate 5 in western Stanislaus County

Authorities were investigating a fatal crash on northbound Interstate 5 near West Stuhr Road on Friday evening.
The crash involved two vehicles and occurred about 6:30 p.m. near West Stuhr Road, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page website. That is west of Newman in western Stanislaus County.
One of the vehicles was sideways in the fast lane while the other vehicle went off the roadway. A tractor-trailer swerved to miss one of the vehicles. The Stanislaus County coroner’s office has been contacted.
No other information was available.
