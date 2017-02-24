Many evacuees staying on dirt lot across from flooded trailer parks

A small community of people displaced by floodwater has sprung up on a dirt lot in south Modesto.
About 65 people living in trailer parks along the Tuolumne River pulled their trailers out of the parks as the river neared then exceeded flood stage.
The Salvation Army, along with church and community groups, started going to the makeshift evacuation area on Wednesday to provide evacuees with food, water, blankets and some guidance.
“Sometimes people just need a warm handshake and someone to listen,” said Captain Dwaine Breazeale.
He said the Salvation Army’s mobile kitchen will be on site for lunch every day as long as there is a need.
A spillway gate opened at Don Pedro Reservoir on Monday and are expected to close in the next few days.
The mobile kitchen is used for disaster aid, Breazeale said. Last summer it was used to assist evacuees of massive wildfires in Lake and Kern counties.
On Thursday the Salvation Army was joined by a group of community members handing out snacks and parishioners of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Modesto, who also were giving food, as well as hygiene items like diapers.
“I would encourage anyone who has something to donate … to get involved,” Pastor Lyn Crase said.
She said the evacuees are most in need of blankets because many are out of propane or gas to run generators to power the trailers.
There are, of course, no hookups for power or sewage at the site but someone did bring in a portable toilet.
The site was not sanctioned as an evacuation center by the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services but spokesman Royjindar Singh said the office understands that the people there are displaced and do not want to leave their belongings.
In the interest of public health, however, officials from the county’s Department of Environmental Resources have been to the site several times to make sure no one is dumping waste-water, Singh said. They have not observed any violations, he said.
They are also educating evacuees about where they can properly dispose of waste-water or garbage and gave them information about the American Red Cross shelter at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds in Turlock.
Anywhere from eight to 11 people have taken refuge at the fairgrounds this week.
The Salvation Army’s shelter on Ninth Street also has taken in additional people, exceeding it’s 156-cots capacity by 44; every one of them full, Breazeale said.
Comments