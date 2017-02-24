Around the Region (2/25/17)

MODESTO
What: Stanislaus County Veterans Advisory Commission
When: Monday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: County Center III, 917 County Center Drive
Info: The Stanislaus County Veterans Advisory Commission meets the fourth Monday of every month. The commission is looking for participation from interested veterans and family members who can attend the commission meetings. For more information, contact Joe Madden at 209-914-4764.
What: Modesto Muni Niners Women’s Golf Club
When: Tuesday, 10 a.m.
Where: Modesto Municipal Golf Course, 400 Tuolumne Blvd.
Info: The Modesto Muni Niners Women’s Golf Club is a group of 52 members (about 35 active players) with a wide variety of skill levels. For more information, call Shirley Keyser at 209-238 3371.
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its lunch meeting. There will be a special guest speaker and discussion of past and future club activities. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Anthony Butera at 209-985-3473 or anthony.btr@gmail.com.
SALIDA
What: Friends of the Salida Library sale
When: March 10-11
Where: Salida branch of the Stanislaus County Library, 4835 Sisk Road
Info: Friends of the Salida Library is accepting donations of books, magazines and movies. A barrel in which to drop off donations is in the library lobby. The sale dates are March 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and March 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY
What: “I Love My Library – Million Penny Challenge”
When: Tuesday deadline
Where: Tuolumne County Library
Info: The “I Love My Library – Million Penny Challenge” will raise funds to purchase children’s and young adult books to support youth reading programs at the library branches in Sonora, Groveland, Tuolumne City, Twain Harte and the Bookmobile. For more information, contact Chrys Day at 209-586-3974 or clday@mlode.com.
100 YEARS AGO: It was decided that a temporary bridge across the Tuolumne River would not be rebuilt. The temporary bridge had been washed away by a flood. The decision not to rebuild it was made by Stanislaus County Supervisors Vaughn Whitemore, A.E. Johnson and C.R. Little and county engineer E.H. Annear. The decision was made because a new permanent bridge was set to open in three weeks and a temporary bridge would not be worth the expenditure. It was then decided that southbound traffic would have to travel by way of Dry Creek Road and Empire.
