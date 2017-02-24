The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s

City of Modesto Utilities Director Larry Parlin said the city believes it has found the hole in a main sewer trunk that was letting water from the swollen Tuolumne River into the sewer system and causing it to reach its storage capacity. Crews are working to repair the hole. He said if this hole is the source of the river water it means Modesto does not have to release partially treated wastewater into San Joaquin River over the next few weeks. But he said that possibility still exists after that because the ponds that store treated wastewater have reached their capacity. (Kevin Valine and Andy Alfaro)