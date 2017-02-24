The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s

A 1990s documentary uses archival footage to detail the construction of the Oroville Dam, an earthfill embankment dam on the Feather River east of the city of Oroville, California, in the United States that was built during the period 1961 to 1968. At 770 feet, it is the tallest dam in the United States and serves mainly for water supply, hydroelectricity generation and flood control. The dam's main and emergency spillways were significantly damaged in February 2017. This prompted the evacuation of more than 180,000 people living downstream along the Feather River.
Archive DWR footage via WDTVLIVE42

Local

Hole found and sewer trunk fix underway

City of Modesto Utilities Director Larry Parlin said the city believes it has found the hole in a main sewer trunk that was letting water from the swollen Tuolumne River into the sewer system and causing it to reach its storage capacity. Crews are working to repair the hole. He said if this hole is the source of the river water it means Modesto does not have to release partially treated wastewater into San Joaquin River over the next few weeks. But he said that possibility still exists after that because the ponds that store treated wastewater have reached their capacity. (Kevin Valine and Andy Alfaro)

News

A view of Don Pedro Reservoir from property in La Grange

Richard Koester shot this video from his property in La Grange, Calif., of the opened spillway at the Don Pedro Reservoir. The water from the nearly full reservoir eventually spills into the Tuolumne River. The video was shot on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. (Richard Koester)

Education

Turlock school board may shrink to 5

Turlock Unified trustees voted 5-2 to take the first steps to push board elections to even years Feb. 21, 2017, but debate focused on the lack of candidates and the possibility of shrinking from a 7-member board to 5, in Turlock, CA. (Nan Austin/naustin@modbee.com)

News

Harrison Ford mistakenly flies plane over airliner at California airport

Video released Tuesday shows a plane piloted by "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" star Harrison Ford mistakenly flying low over an airliner that was taxiing at John Wayne Airport in Orange County. In it, an American Airlines 737 is taxiing slowly. Then Ford's yellow, single-engine plane suddenly zooms in from the right of the frame, flying low over the airliner and casting its shadow down the middle of the bigger plane before landing on the taxiway. Ford was supposed to land on a runway that runs parallel to the taxiway.

Editor's Choice Videos