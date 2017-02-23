Around the Region (2/24/17)

MODESTO
What: Lecture: “Flight of the Living Dead: ZomBees and Citizen Science”
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC, West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Area Partners in Science (MAPS) offers the presentation, “Flight of the Living Dead: ZomBees and Citizen Science” by John Hafernik, Ph.D., professor of biology at California State University, San Francisco. The lecture will be in Sierra Hall 132. A honey bee expert and TEDx speaker, Hafernik will share his extensive research on the parasitic flies Apocephalus borealis that turn honey bees into “zombees.” He will also explain how to get involved with ongoing research through citizen science. Both the program and parking are free. For more information about the MAPS program, visit the website maps.events.mjc.edu/ or the Facebook page www.facebook.com/pages/Modesto-Area-Partners-in-Science/244618054801.
What: Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group
When: Monday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Peripheral-Neuropathy Support Group will be conducting its next support group. This week’s special guest will be Maria Cunnington of H&R Block Income Tax Service. Cunnington will review in detail the deductibility of medical expenses for income tax purposes. Come prepared with questions. For more information, contact Ray at 209-634-4373.
PATTERSON
What: H.O.S.T. House Comedy Night
When: Friday, 8 p.m.
Where: Federated Church Fellowship Hall, 45 S. El Circulo
Info: The H.O.S.T. House in association with Red Dragonfly Productions presents H.O.S.T. House Comedy Night. The comedy night will feature Ellis Rodriguez with headliner Maureen Langan. Proceeds benefit H.O.S.T. House, the only homeless shelter serving the Westside of Stanislaus County. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door, general admission. The comedy is recommended for ages 18 and over. Doors open 30 minutes before performance. For more information, call 800-838-3006 or visit HostHouseComedyNight.com.
RIPON
What: Delta Tule Trekkers walk
When: Saturday and Sunday
Where: Ripon Almond Festival
Info: The Delta Tule Trekkers will host a noncompetitive 5K and 10K walk during the Ripon Almond Festival. The walks will begin at 8 a.m. and go until noon on Saturday and Sunday. The walk will be on paved, dirt and gravel trails along the Stanislaus River and over a pedestrian bridge. Portions of the walk also tour the downtown area of Ripon. After walking, participants can enjoy many of the Almond Festival events throughout the city. Starting point will be the Ripon Recreation Area parking lot at the intersection of Parallel and Reynolds avenues. The Delta Tule Trekkers are affiliated with the American Volkssport Association and enjoy “Walking for the Health of It” with other members and friends. For more information, call 209-825-0204 or visit www.deltatuletrekkers.org.
TURLOCK
What: Educational Technology Conference
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: California State University Stanislaus (CSUS), 1 University Circle
Info: The Stanislaus County Office of Education (SCOE) will be hosting the 18 annual Educational Technology Conference, ETC! 2017. The ETC! 2017 conference is a professional development opportunity for integrating technology into education. A wide variety of sessions are offered that demonstrate how technology can support student achievement. Sessions are geared toward teachers, administrators, support staff, IT professionals, technology coordinators and pre-service educators. The cost is $80 and includes conference materials and lunch. For more information or to register, call 209-238-1425 or visit https://sites.google.com/stancoe.org/etc2017.
What: Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Tea
When: Saturday, 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: The Salvation Army Corps Community Center, 893 Lander Ave.
Info: The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary will be hosting its 16 annual Membership Tea. Cost is $10 per person, presold tickets only, and proceeds benefit The Salvation Army. There will be a silent auction as well as a door prize. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Beverly at 209-604-4282 or 209-667-6091, ex. 207.
75 YEARS AGO: Modesto’s seasonal rainfall had been lagging. To this point, rainfall had only totaled 8.93 inches as compared to 12.06 inches to this point in 1941.
