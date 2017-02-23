Southern rockers 38 Special to play Stanislaus County Fair

If you’re a fan of Southern rock, don’t let go to your tickets to the Stanislaus County Fair for July 19.
The fair announced on Thursday morning that 38 Special will be the headline act on the Bud Light Variety Free Stage that night.
The concert will be hosted by The Hawk 104.1 and will begin at 8:30 p.m. The concert is free with the price of fair admission.
You’ll be “Rockin’ in the Night” w/ #38Special on the @Budlight Stage Wed. 7/19 @ 8:30pm #imagineTheFun @104thehawk https://t.co/WyvN3XZjuM pic.twitter.com/YDuinmeYfJ— Stanislaus Co Fair (@stancofair) February 23, 2017
“This American rock band will enamor the eyes and ears of our fair guests,” said Adrenna Alkhas, spokesperson for the Stanislaus County Fair. “It will be an iconic show for our rock ‘n roll lovers.”
The band, which started in Jacksonville, Fla., has been together for more than three decades, the fair said in a news release. Two of the bands’ biggest hits were 1981’s “Hold on Loosely” and 1982’s “Caught Up In You.”
The 2017 Stanislaus County Fair opens July 14 for a 10-day run.
