Power restored for homes within reach of Tuolumne but water level still high

More than 1,200 customers within the reach of the swollen Tuolumne River had their electricity restored Wednesday, and that included Maria Lopez of Modesto.
“You need power, you need light,” Lopez said outside her home in the Robertson Road neighborhood of west Modesto. “It was so dark out on the street.”
Residents and property owners in Modesto, Waterford and other locations near the Tuolumne had their power cut Monday. The scheduled outages were timed with releases from the Don Pedro Dam controlled spillway as a safety precaution – it’s dangerous for water to enter an electrified home or structure.
Modesto Irrigation District restored power to roughly 1,000 customers in Modesto, Waterford and other locations near the Tuolumne, after determining it was safe to do so. About six customers were still without power.
An MID spokeswoman said 200-plus homes in the River Pointe subdivision in Waterford had their service turned on.
The Turlock Irrigation District turned the power back on for 200 to 300 of the 975 customers affected by its scheduled outages. Power was restored to many homes in the Riverdale Park area of southwest Modesto, where the river water has slowly risen this week to threaten homes.
Alberto Bolanos, who was featured in The Modesto Bee earlier this week, said he was surprised when his lights went on Wednesday afternoon. The water is now 2 feet from the foundation of his home in Riverdale. Bolanos had questions that no one could answer: Will the water keep rising? Should he move out?
“I don’t understand why the power was turned on,” Bolanos said.
The neighborhood appeared to be in flux, as a man guiding a horse walked past and county Office Emergency Services staff members took notes nearby. Bolanos posed his questions to the OES personnel, who said they were just documenting the water level.
Frank Correia and his wife said they moved 20 goats from their Riverdale home to Turlock and took their mule, Charlie, to a neighbor’s place across the street. Water soaks the bottom part of their property; their home sitting on a small hill was built sometime after the 1997 flood that inundated homes in the neighborhood.
“In 1997, the water got to that pole,” Correia said, pointing to telephone pole on the street.
TID spokesman Calvin Curtin said the utility was restoring power to customers where it is safe to do so. Curtain said he didn’t have information on specific decisions to restore service for particular homes at Riverdale.
According to the best projections, the Tuolumne is expected to flatten out until Don Pedro reservoir, 38 miles east of Modesto, stops releasing water at the current rate of 16,000 cubic feet per second. The Don Pedro releases could be reduced Friday but TID is asking the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for approval to continue at 16,000 cfs or 17,000 cfs until next week to lower the reservoir.
Ultimately, smaller releases should lower the Tuolumne in Modesto.
People in low-lying areas are advised to stay away from the river and register for emergency notifications from the county’s Stanemergency.com. “We are going to hold steady (with releases) and are trying to minimize the impact downstream,” Curtin said.
Lopez said residents in a west Modesto area that was inundated in 1997 were recently given notices that they should be prepared to evacuate. As of Wednesday, the water was nowhere near Lopez’s neighborhood, but the Modesto woman was still keeping an eye on the river.
