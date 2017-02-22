Around the Region (02/23/17)

MODESTO
What: Come Back Kids program
When: Friday, 2 p.m.
Where: Petersen Event Center, 720 12th St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Office of Education will hold informational orientations for individuals interested in learning how to earn a high school diploma through its Come Back Kids program. CBK is a free independent-study program for those 18 and older who want to come back and complete their education. For more information about the orientation, call 209-238-8600 or 209-238-8650.
What: King-Kennedy Memorial Center, “Walk Down Memory Lane”
When: Friday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Where: King-Kennedy Memorial Center, 601 N. Martin Luther King Ave.
Info: The King Kennedy Center board of directors presents “Walk Down Memory Lane: A Tribute to African American Musician and Singers.” The program is in honor of Black History Month. The event is free to the public; donations will be accepted. For more information, call Jeremiah Williams at 209-522-3066.
What: Modesto Junior College Faculty Recital
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: MJC East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Friends of Music concert series presents a faculty recital in the Music Recital Hall on the east campus. The concert features MJC music faculty members David Dow, David Chapman, Erik Maki and others performing old and new art music by composers such as J.S. Bach, Rebecca Clarke, David Dow and more. Tickets are $12 general admission and $10 for students and seniors (62 and older). Advance tickets are available at www.mjc.tix.com; at the auditorium box office, Tuesday through Friday, from noon to 5 p.m.; or at 209-575-6776 during box office hours. Tickets are also available at the Music Recital Hall beginning 90 minutes prior to the concert.
What: African American Education Conference
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Modesto Junior College will be hosting the African American Education Conference in the Mary Stuart Rogers Student Learning Center on the west campus. The conference is free and directed toward students ages 13 to 21. The conference’s goals are to encourage students to stay in school, plan for college and develop skills that will ensure success. Parents are encouraged to attend as well. The keynote speakers are Christopher P. Chatmon, executive director of the Office of African American Male Achievement for the Oakland Unified School District, and Jeri Marshall, coordinator of American River College’s UMOJA-Sakhu program for student success. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m..Conference admission and parking are free, but preregistration is required in order to guarantee participants a complimentary continental breakfast and lunch. For more information or to register, call 209-575-6700 or email marksb@mjc.edu.
50 YEARS AGO: It was announced that singer Dionne Warwick would be featured on a television special, “The Songmakers,” at Modesto Junior College Auditorium. The special aired on KOVR-TV. The program looked at rock, blues and folk music. Composers and other performers would also be featured in the special through interviews, rehearsals and recording sessions on the stage. The singer was brought to the campus by The Modesto Bee, KBEE-FM and KOVR. Tickets were $2.75.
