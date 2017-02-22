Rain has subsided, but flood warnings remain

Modesto-area waterways remain at or near flood stage, but there is no rain expected in the area for at least a few days.
Rain is not expected to return to the area until Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures are forecast through at least Saturday.
Meanwhile, the National Weather Service said that Sierra snow pack is at more than 180 percent.
Here’s a look at what’s ahead for the area’s weather:
#Sierra snow pack is looking pretty healthy! Higher peaks over 100 inches. Snow water content statewide is 188% of avg for this date. #cawx pic.twitter.com/l2nRTdcwDU— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 22, 2017
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the evening.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Displaced by flooding & have pets? Stanislaus Animal Services Agency can help! Take your pets to 3647 Cornucopia Wy or call 558-PETS. pic.twitter.com/sPsWhju1Ra— Modesto Fire (@ModestoFire) February 22, 2017
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58.
Saturday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Sunday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
