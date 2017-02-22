News

February 22, 2017 9:29 AM

Apple announcement: New ‘spaceship’ campus to open in April

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

Apple made a big announcement Wednesday morning, but it wasn’t about a new iPhone or new computer.

The company announced on its website that its new campus – to be called Apple Park – will open in April.

Apple’s 12,000 employees will be moving from the current campus at 1 Infinite Loop in Cupertino to the company’s new “spaceship” campus a few miles away.

Moving employees will take about six months, the company said.

The new 175-acre campus will include a 2.8 million-square-foot main building in the shape of a giant ring — it looks a lot like a shapeship.

The company also said the new campus will include a 1,000-seat auditorium called the Steve Jobs Theater, named for its co-founder.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

