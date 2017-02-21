Turlock's Almond Tree Restaurant goes up in flames

Traffic controls were in place at Donner Summit on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, as heavy snow caused CHP to stop vehicles and turn them back while Caltrans crews tried to clear Interstate 80 of the heavy, wet snow that has been piling up through the latest set of storms.
A Hickman man and a Waterford man were killed in a head-on crash on Milnes Road near the Oakdale-Waterford Highway on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com
A video briefing from the National Weather Service, which expects significant impact from Monday and Tuesday's storm. The forecast includes flooding and strong winds in Northern and Central California.
The Tuolumne River was flowing big just west of La Grange on the morning of Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. A big storm heading into the Modesto-area and the Sierra foothills is likely to increase the river flow and also raise the chances of more water being released from Don Pedro Reservoir just to the east. (Brian Clark/bclark@modbee.com)
Girls have joined the boys in the seventh year of the Junior Navy SEALS Program of Stanislaus County, training for the grueling Trident Challenge competition this spring in Coronado. Deke Farrow/jfarrow@modbee.com