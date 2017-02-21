Around the Region (2/22/17)

MODESTO
What: SIR Branch 103 monthly luncheon
When: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.
Where: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way
Info: Sons in Retirement Branch 103 is a gentlemen’s luncheon club. This month’s speaker will be Michael Matoso, director of athletics for Stanislaus State. To get more information on activities, contact Bob Kredit at 209-275-9530 or visit www.sirinc2.org/branch103.
What: MJC Science Colloquium
When: Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: Modesto Junior College presents its weekly Science Colloquium during the spring semester, offering a lineup of one-hour discussions on timely science topics in the Science Community Center. This week’s topic is “How Clean is the Air We Breathe?” by Anthony Presto, outreach representative for the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District. The Colloquium series is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for campus parking without a permit. For more information, contact Teri Curtis, MJC biology professor, at 209-575-6775 or curtist@mjc.edu.
What: League of Women Voters Lunch and Learn Program
When: Thursday, noon
Where: Ridgeway’s Restaurant and Lounge, 2401 E Orangeburg Ave.
Info: The League of Women Voters invites the public to its lunch and learn program. Speaker Pat Portwood will discuss the “Top Ten Reasons to Love Your Library.” She will give updates on the services offered by the Stanislaus County Library branches and describe how the community can lend its support to the institution. The luncheon is chef’s choice and is open to the public. The cost is $13, and reservations are not required. For more information, call the league office at 209-524-1698.
What: Behavioral Health Board
When: Thursday, 5 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Health Center, 800 Scenic Drive
Info: The Behavioral Health Board of Stanislaus County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services will be having a meeting. All those interested in attending are welcome. For more information, contact Teresa Garibay at 209-525-6119 or tgaribay@stanbhrs.org.
What: Film: “Resilience”
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: MJC East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Civic Engagement Project invites the community to a screening of the documentary film “Resilience” in Forum 110. The free event is part of the CEP Spring Film and Lecture Series. Campus parking is $2 in student parking lots. With the subtitle “The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope,” “Resilience” looks at studies that suggest adverse childhood experiences (such as emotional, physical and sexual abuse) may contribute to major health problems in adulthood. The film especially focuses on pioneers in pediatrics, education and social welfare that it views as inspirational models of preventive medical care. For more information on MJC’s CEP or the Film and Lecture Series, contact Jason Wohlstadter, Ph.D. and MJC professor of English, at wohlstadterj@mjc.edu.
TURLOCK
What: “Is This Thing On?” computer learning program
When: Wednesday, 1 p.m.
Where: Covenant Village, 2125 North Olive Ave.
Info: Covenant Village Retirement Community will be offering the computer learning program “Is This Thing On? A Computer Handbook for Late Bloomers, Technophobes, and the Kicking & Screaming,” presented by Abby Stokes. Stokes specializes in teaching basic computer skills to people who didn’t grow up swiping a screen or clicking a mouse. She’ll explain how to create an email account, share pictures, safely navigate the internet and more. Space is limited for this free program and reservations are required. To register, call 877-834-1238 or visit www.covenantvillageofturlock.org.
What: Come Back Kids Program
When: Thursday, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Come Back Kids Office, 2239 Geer Road
Info: The Stanislaus County Office of Education will hold informational orientations for individuals interested in learning how to earn a high school diploma through its Come Back Kids Program. The CBK is a free independent-study program for those 18 and older who want to come back and complete their education. For more information about the orientation, call 209-238-8600 or 209-238-8650.
40 YEARS AGO: It was announced that J.C. Penney Co.’s new full-line store was set to open the following week. The new store was opening at the then-new $75 million Vintage Faire Mall. JCPenney was the biggest anchor store at the mall, containing 172,200 square feet of merchandise space with a 10-bay auto service center.
