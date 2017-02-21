Firefighters battle blaze at former Almond Tree Restaurant in Turlock

Firefighters in Turlock responded to a fire at the building that once housed the Almond Tree Restaurant on Tuesday morning.
The vacant building is located just of Highway 99 on Lander Ave. in Turlock.
Firefighters were called to the scene at around 11 a.m. after witnesses saw smoke coming from the building. Flames were visible in the building for at least 40 minutes.
The Almond Tree Restaurant closed last summer.
Smoke from the fire was blowing onto Highway 99.
